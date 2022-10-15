Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,215 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $342,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.65. 4,883,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

