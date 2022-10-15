Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $130,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $328.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

