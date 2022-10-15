Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

