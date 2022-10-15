Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

