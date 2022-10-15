Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $179.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

