Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vantiva Stock Performance

Shares of TCLRY stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 50,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Vantiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Vantiva alerts:

About Vantiva

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.