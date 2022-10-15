Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vantiva Stock Performance
Shares of TCLRY stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 50,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Vantiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Vantiva
