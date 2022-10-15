Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0037

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

