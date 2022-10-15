Verge Tops 1-Day Volume of $637,644.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $50.38 million and approximately $637,644.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00268411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00119937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00732964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00562936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00257064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,109,513 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

