Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

VET opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.40. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 288,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

