Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $30.77. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 3,331 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VERV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $231,352.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,097,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 387,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 415.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 101,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,679,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

