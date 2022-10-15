Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:VCKAW opened at $0.19 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

