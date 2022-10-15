VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $36.90.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.