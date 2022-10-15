VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,817 shares in the last quarter.

