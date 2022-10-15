Visa (NYSE:V) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.81.

NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

