Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22.88 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and $22.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00021784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

