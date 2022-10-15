Vulcan Materials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.