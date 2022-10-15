W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.29 and a 200 day moving average of $506.31. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

