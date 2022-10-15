Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €114.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.7 %

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €100.90 ($102.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

