Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. 5,547,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,258. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
