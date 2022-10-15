Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. 5,547,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,258. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

