Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.