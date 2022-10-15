Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

