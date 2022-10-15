Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

