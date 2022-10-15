Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

