Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.