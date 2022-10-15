WAXE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $71,904.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.07 or 0.00424473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.27392719 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010699 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars.

