WCM Global Long Short Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WLS)

WCM Global Long Short Limited (ASX:WLS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.
WCM Global Long Short Price Performance
