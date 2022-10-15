WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$625.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

In other news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total value of C$68,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,390,167.73. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Stories

