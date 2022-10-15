Wells Fargo & Company Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $322.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $270.31 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 24.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 131,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

