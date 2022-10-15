Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $77.00. The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 5317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.
WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Welltower by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.