Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 455,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

