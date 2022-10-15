WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 2,129 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.06. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

