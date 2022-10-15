WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,094 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PEP opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

