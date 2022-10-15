WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.88. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

