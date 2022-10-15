Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PAI stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.