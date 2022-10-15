Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAI stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PAI Get Rating ) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.