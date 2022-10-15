Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.