Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
