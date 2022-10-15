Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.