WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.79

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 2504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.