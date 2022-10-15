Wojak Finance Price Hits $0.0071 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $159.87 million and approximately $94,019.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.10 or 0.27298608 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

