Wolfe Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

