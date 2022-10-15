Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 263.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,598,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,598,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,668,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

