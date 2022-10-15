Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

