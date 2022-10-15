Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

