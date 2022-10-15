Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Intuit by 30.9% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 17,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $380.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.31 and its 200 day moving average is $422.11.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

