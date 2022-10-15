Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

