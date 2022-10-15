Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

NYSE SO opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

