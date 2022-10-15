Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 173,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $295.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.56. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $300.75.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

