Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 14,855 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

