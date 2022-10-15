Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 41,512 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 41,512 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 109.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 82.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $100.91 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

