Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.9 %
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
