Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

