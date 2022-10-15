Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Zumtobel Group Price Performance

Shares of ZMTBY stock opened at €3.00 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.60. Zumtobel Group has a twelve month low of €3.00 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of €4.45 ($4.54).

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

